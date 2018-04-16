Suzuki is not in the lineup Monday against the Astros, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

With the Mariners facing the left-handed Dallas Keuchel, Suzuki will head to the bench as the team looks to get another righty in the lineup. Guillermo Heredia will start in left field and hit seventh while Suzuki heads to the bench.

