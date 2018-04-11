Suzuki is not in the lineup against the Royals on Wednesday, Shannon Drayer of MyNorthwest.com reports.

Suzuki will remain on the bench for the second consecutive outing as Guillermo Heredia receives another start in left field. With Ben Gamel (oblique) nearing activation, it's expected that Suzuki will fully transition to a reserve role.

