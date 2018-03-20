Play

Suzuki (calf) received plate appearances in minor-league games Monday, compiling three hits, a walk and five strikeouts, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Suzuki appears ready to meet the expected timeline of returning to Cactus League action by Wednesday. He was only able to participate in three games after joining the Mariners before sustaining the calf injury, going hitless in five at-bats.

