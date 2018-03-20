Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Plethora of minors plate appearances Monday
Suzuki (calf) received plate appearances in minor-league games Monday, compiling three hits, a walk and five strikeouts, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Suzuki appears ready to meet the expected timeline of returning to Cactus League action by Wednesday. He was only able to participate in three games after joining the Mariners before sustaining the calf injury, going hitless in five at-bats.
More News
-
Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Expected back Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Calf improving•
-
Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Lifted as precaution•
-
Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Exits game with calf tightness•
-
Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Takes live swings Friday•
-
Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Taking live BP on Saturday•
-
Ohtani has been terrible, so now what?
Shohei Ohtani's major-league career hasn't gotten off on the right foot, and the naysayers...
-
25 ADP Risers
Using the latest ADP data, here's a look at 25 players who are being drafted higher now than...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Gio
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Beltre is a Draft Day steal
His age and injury trajectory are causing Adrian Beltre to become a Fantasy draft afterthought....
-
Takes: Conforto, Stroman now
How often will Jose Martinez play? Could spring stars Amir Garrett and Daniel Vogelbach make...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...