Suzuki went 2-for-3 with a pair of walks in Sunday's loss to the Rangers.

It was Suzuki's first start in five games, as he's transitioned to a reserve role with the return of Ben Gamel. Not that he was ever much of a power hitter, but at this point the 44-year-old has become purely a singles hitter -- all of his hits this year have been one-baggers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories