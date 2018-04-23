Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Reaches base four times Sunday
Suzuki went 2-for-3 with a pair of walks in Sunday's loss to the Rangers.
It was Suzuki's first start in five games, as he's transitioned to a reserve role with the return of Ben Gamel. Not that he was ever much of a power hitter, but at this point the 44-year-old has become purely a singles hitter -- all of his hits this year have been one-baggers.
