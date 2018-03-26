Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Set to play minors game Monday
Suzuki (calf) is scheduled to play in a minor-league game Monday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
The Mariners want to see Suzuki appear in at least two games before clearing him for Opening Day, so if the 44-year-old's sore calf responds well to the activity Monday, he'll likely play in Tuesday's exhibition against the Rockies. Suzuki is expected to open the season as the Mariners' primary option in left field while Ben Gamel (oblique) is on the disabled list.
