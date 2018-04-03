Suzuki is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Giants, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Suzuki is 2-for-9 (.222) through the first three games of the season, but he'll head to the bench with lefty Ty Blach slated to pitch for San Francisco. Guillermo Heredia will fill the void in left field for the evening.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories