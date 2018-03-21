Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Starts Wednesday's Cactus League game
Suzuki (calf) is batting ninth and playing left field Wednesday against the Brewers, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Suzuki missed a week of Cactus League action due to a sore calf, but there seems to be little to worry about in this instance considering the veteran logged 11 plate appearances in minor-league games Monday. He projects to be the Mariners' everyday left fielder to start the season now that he's healthy.
More News
-
Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Plethora of minors plate appearances Monday•
-
Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Expected back Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Calf improving•
-
Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Lifted as precaution•
-
Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Exits game with calf tightness•
-
Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Takes live swings Friday•
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
Need some sleepers and breakouts before you draft? Scott White provides four of each on today’s...
-
Spring Takes: Claudio out as closer?
Steven Matz and Matt Harvey are getting attention, but David Price and Julio Teheran deserve...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Kershaw, Machado
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 10 (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
Gallo has star upside
Joey Gallo can become a star by making the same kind of adjustments that turned Giancarlo Stanton...