Suzuki (calf) is batting ninth and playing left field Wednesday against the Brewers, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Suzuki missed a week of Cactus League action due to a sore calf, but there seems to be little to worry about in this instance considering the veteran logged 11 plate appearances in minor-league games Monday. He projects to be the Mariners' everyday left fielder to start the season now that he's healthy.

