Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Still not 100 percent
Manager Scott Servais said Suzuki (calf) is still not 100 percent, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Suzuki was able to play in Tuesday's spring game against the Rockies, but it's still unclear if he'll be ready to go by Opening Day on Thursday. The Mariners are expected to make a decision regarding his status following his scheduled workout Wednesday.
More News
-
Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Back in lineup•
-
Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Set to play minors game Monday•
-
Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Calf injury primary concern•
-
Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Not in lineup Saturday•
-
Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Could play Saturday•
-
Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Struck in head; leaves Friday's game•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
Need a replacement hitter for Week 1? Scott White has you covered with 10 possible additions...
-
More sleepers, breakouts, busts
Chris Towers runs through his Sleeper, Breakout and Bust picks before the season kicks off...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
Need a fill-in pitcher for the shortened first week of Fantasy Baseball season? Scott White...
-
12-team H2H Categories mock
In the final mock draft of the preseason, Heath Cummings uses his preferred strategy in his...
-
Under-the-radar developments
Headliners like Ronald Acuna and Scott Kingery aren't lost on anyone this time of year, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...