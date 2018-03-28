Manager Scott Servais said Suzuki (calf) is still not 100 percent, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Suzuki was able to play in Tuesday's spring game against the Rockies, but it's still unclear if he'll be ready to go by Opening Day on Thursday. The Mariners are expected to make a decision regarding his status following his scheduled workout Wednesday.

