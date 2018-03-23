Suzuki walked off the field after taking a pitch to the helmet during Friday's minor-league game, TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Suzuki went down for a few moments and was briefly attended to by team trainers before exiting to go to the clubhouse. On a positive note, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times noted that he laughed a little as he was getting checked out, so fortunately, it doesn't appear to be anything too serious. Expect an update on Suzuki's status once he's able to undergo some tests.