Suzuki participated in live batting practice against the rehabbing Nick Vincent (shoulder) on Friday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The development technically pushes Suzuki's schedule up a day, as his first official batting practice was originally slated for Saturday. The veteran's Cactus League debut date is yet to be set, but manager Scott Servais has been impressed with the 44-year-old's early camp work and just wants to play it safe in terms of incorporating him into game action. "I don't want to timetable on it," Servais said. "We need to see Ichi run around the bases a little bit. I don't want to just fire him into a game and have a setback there. We have to be smart."