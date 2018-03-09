Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Taking live BP on Saturday
Suzuki will go through workouts for the next several days and take live batting practice Saturday before making his Cactus League debut, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The ageless outfielder went through his first full practice session Thursday and is slated to hit against the rehabbing Nick Vincent (shoulder) in a simulated game Saturday. He'll be going through regular workouts with the team daily moving forward, leaving him poised for his Cactus League debut Sunday against the Reds or early next week. In addition to providing a veteran clubhouse presence and his potential offensive contributions, Suzuki is likely to mentor former Marlins teammate Dee Gordon on his transition from second base to center field.
