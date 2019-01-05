General manager Jerry DiPoto confirmed that Suzuki would be a member of the Mariners' 28-man roster for its two-game, season-opening series with the Astros on March 20 and 21, Emily Caron of Sports Illustrated reports.

Currently a free agent, Suzuki is expected to re-sign with Seattle on a minor-league deal and take part in big-league spring training. While the games in Tokyo will count toward the standings for both Seattle and Houston, both squads will be afforded three extra three players on their active rosters for those contests, which occur a week before the rest of the MLB begins its regular season. It most likely will amount to a final sendoff for Suzuki in his home country, but DiPoto left the door open for the 45-year-old to play his way onto the 25-man roster once the Mariners resume play stateside March 28 against Boston. Ichiro played just 15 games at the major-league level in 2018 before moving into a front-office role with the Mariners for the rest of the season in early May.