Mariners' Isaiah Campbell: Drafted by Mariners in second round
The Mariners have selected Campbell with the No. 76 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.
A redshirt junior from Arkansas, Campbell lost the 2017 season due to bone spurs in his elbow, and he failed to impress last season, but the big righty has broken out in a big way this spring. He has a starter's frame (6-foot-4, 225 pounds) and a 92-95 mph fastball. The reason for his breakout this year is a much-improved slider that could develop into a plus offering. He lacks a quality third pitch, currently working with a curveball and splitter, both of which could be improved or scrapped in pro ball, depending on how the Mariners' player-development staff values each pitch. If he can develop a reliable third offering, he could be a No. 3 starter.
