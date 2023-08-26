Campbell (4-0) got the win against the Royals on Friday, firing a perfect fifth inning during which he recorded a strikeout.

Campbell got through his one frame on just nine pitches -- seven of which he pounded in for strikes -- after starter Bryce Miller labored through the first four frames. The rookie right-hander had conceded an earned run in each of his last two outings, but he's still carrying an impressive 2.76 ERA across his first 16.1 big-league innings.