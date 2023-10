Campbell allowed a hit and struck out one over one scoreless inning to earn the save in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Rangers.

Campbell picked up his first save of his career in the final game of 2023. He allowed four runs over his last 10 innings, concluding the campaign with a 2.83 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 33:13 K:BB over 28.2 innings while adding two holds and a 4-1 record. Campbell should be able to compete for a bullpen spot in 2024.