The Mariners optioned Bukauskas to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday.
Bukauskas' stint in the majors lasted one day, and he was knocked around for two runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks over an inning of relief Sunday in Cleveland. Seattle called up Jose Rodriguez from Tacoma to replace Bukauskas in the bullpen.
More News
-
Mariners' J.B. Bukauskas: Recalled from Tacoma•
-
Mariners' J.B. Bukauskas: Sent to minors camp•
-
Mariners' J.B. Bukauskas: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' J.B. Bukauskas: Designated for assignment•
-
Mariners' J.B. Bukauskas: Claimed by Seattle•
-
Diamondbacks' J.B. Bukauskas: Designated for assignment•