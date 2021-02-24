Crawford showed up to the Mariners' first day of full-squad workouts Tuesday sporting about 10 additional pounds of muscle, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old made significant improvements in both batting average (.255, up from .226) and on-base percentage (.336, up from .313) last season compared to 2019, but he knocked only two balls out of the park in 232 plate appearances. Crawford has never hit more than the seven home runs he managed in 2019 as far as the major-league level is concerned, but he did rack up 15 round trippers back in 2017 at Triple-A Lehigh Valley while still in the Phillies organization. Crawford's focus on adding strength this offseason undoubtedly was largely centered on improving his overall production at the plate as he looks to get his offense closer to the level of his Gold Glove defense at shortstop.