Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Another pair of hits in win
Crawford went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in a win over the Twins on Sunday.
Crawford has now hit safely in four straight games, a stretch during which he's recorded three extra-base hits, including his first home run of the season. The 24-year-old has taken over everyday shortstop duties for the time being, as he's now logged nine straight starts at the expense of Tim Beckham. Crawford's 5-for-16 tally during the four-game set against the Twins raised his average 46 points to .257.
