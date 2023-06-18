Crawford went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two walks in an extra-innings loss to the White Sox on Saturday.

Crawford wasted no time getting the Mariners on the board, uncorking a 383-foot solo shot to lead off the home half of the first. The veteran shortstop reached safely for the seventh time in the last eight games in the process, and his pair of free passes helped push his on-base percentage to just three points shy of the career-high .356 figure he generated back in his rookie 2017 campaign.