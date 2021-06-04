Crawford went 3-for-5 with an RBI ground-rule double and another two-bagger in a win over the Angels on Thursday.

Crawford operated out of the leadoff spot for the sixth time this season with plenty of success, posting his second multi-hit effort in the last three games. The veteran shortstop's .254/.313/.340 slash line has plenty of room for improvement; however, Crawford sports a modest 17.5 percent strikeout rate and impressive 22.4 percent line-drive rate as well, while his .315 and .324 averages with men on base and men in scoring position, respectively, have helped lead to 17 RBI despite his often unfavorable slotting in the order.