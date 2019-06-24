Crawford finished 4-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored during Sunday's 13-3 win over the Orioles.

Crawford helped his side build a big early lead with a solo home run in the first inning and a two-run single in the third. He later added on a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning, giving him his first four-RBI game at the MLB level. Crawford came in with just one multi-hit game in his last eight, and he'll look to use this outburst for momentum in the next series on the road against Milwaukee.