Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Connects for grand slam in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crawford went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Astros.
Crawford is up to 12 homers on the year, including three over his last eight games. In that span, he's gone 10-for-29 (.345) while adding eight RBI. The shortstop has a .266/.353/.374 slash line with 58 RBI, 67 runs scored, 24 doubles and eight stolen bases through 152 contests overall.
