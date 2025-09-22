Crawford went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Astros.

Crawford is up to 12 homers on the year, including three over his last eight games. In that span, he's gone 10-for-29 (.345) while adding eight RBI. The shortstop has a .266/.353/.374 slash line with 58 RBI, 67 runs scored, 24 doubles and eight stolen bases through 152 contests overall.