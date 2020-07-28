Crawford went 1-for-3 with a double, two walks and two runs in a loss to the Astros on Monday.

The hot-hitting shortstop pushed his early-season on-base percentage to an absurd .529 with Monday's effort, which saw Crawford reach safely for the third consecutive contest. Just as encouraging is the fact the 25-year-old has struck out just once in his first 17 plate appearances after averaging a whiff every 4.8 PAs in 2019. The usual caveat regarding the small four-game sample naturally applies, but Crawford's hot start is certainly a welcome sight under any circumstance after his unsightly .226/.313/.371 line in a career-high 93 games last season.