Crawford went 2-for-4 with two runs scored in Sunday's 4-2 win over Cleveland.

It was the sixth multi-hit game of the month for Crawford, who also scored multiple runs for the second time in August. The 30-year-old shortstop had worked as Seattle's primary leadoff man from May through July, but he's since tumbled down the batting order and hit seventh or lower in 28 consecutive outings. Crawford is slashing an uninspiring .240/.305/.344 with two home runs, four doubles, seven RBI and two stolen bases over his last 106 plate appearances.