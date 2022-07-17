Crawford went 2-for-5 with a game-winning RBI single and a double in an extra-inning victory over the Rangers on Saturday.

The veteran shortstop's 10th-inning single snapped a 2-2 tie by plating Sam Haggerty, and the Mariners' Matt Festa was able to shut the door on the Rangers in the home half of the frame to give Seattle it's 13th straight victory. Crawford's bat has been particularly productive over the last 10 games, a stretch during which he's generated a .316/.366/.421 slash line and microscopic 2.4 percent strikeout rate across 41 plate appearances.