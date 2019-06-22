Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Goes 3-for-4
Crawford went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBI singles and a run scored in Friday's 10-9 win over the Orioles.
Crawford knocked in outfielder Mallex Smith with both of his run-scoring hits, and later scored on a Domingo Santana double in the third inning. The three-hit night brings Crawford to a slash line of .286/.375/.418 in 25 games this season. The shortstop has hit .300 with seven RBI and five runs scored in eight games since his return from an ankle injury.
