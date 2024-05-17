Crawford (oblique/hand) didn't travel with the team to Baltimore but still has a locker in the Blue Jays' clubhouse, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The veteran shortstop was hit by a pitch on the hand during a rehab game Wednesday, and he's experienced some swelling and soreness. Crawford has yet to join the team, but the fact he has a locker could indicate he still may return from the injured list this weekend.