Crawford went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to Minnesota on Thursday.

Crawford's first home run in a Seattle uniform was the second of back-to-back jacks with teammate Ryon Healy. The once-prized prospect hasn't shown much in his time in the majors, but he did hit an impressive .319 with three homers at Triple-A Tacoma this season. He has now started six consecutive games for Seattle, though his playing time figures to lessen with the return of Dee Gordon (wrist).

