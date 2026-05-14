Crawford went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Astros.

Crawford was back atop the lineup since Brendan Donovan received a day off. The homer was Crawford's fifth of the season, four of which have come over his last 14 games, a stretch in which he's hitting .250 (13-for-52). That's an improvement on his .208 average for the season, which comes with a .713 OPS, 14 RBI, 21 runs scored, one stolen base and three doubles over 36 contests. Crawford isn't a huge threat with power or speed, but his patience at the plate is enough to keep him in a starting role for a team that has struggled to hit this season.