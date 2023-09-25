Crawford went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 9-8 loss to the Rangers.

Crawford took Nathan Eovaldi deep in third inning for his second home run over his last five games and his fifth home run this month. He continues to be one of the Mariners' more impactful hitters, as he now has at least a hit in 12 of his last 13 games and is slashing .281/.349/.491 over that span. His 17 home runs on the year nearly double his previous career-high of nine in 2021 while his 58 RBI and 91 runs scored also are career-best totals.