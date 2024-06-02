Crawford went 1-for-4 with a grand slam and a walk in Saturday's 9-0 win over the Angels.
The Mariners held a narrow 1-0 lead before Crawford broke things open with his fourth-inning grand slam. It was the fourth grand slam of his career and his fourth homer for Seattle this season. Each of Crawford's past four hits have gone for extra bases (three doubles, one homer).
More News
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Records first steal in loss•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Stays hot in Monday's win•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Provides only offense in loss•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: In-game replacement in IL return•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Activated but not starting Monday•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Likely to be activated Tuesday•