Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Lands on IL with wrist injury

The Mariners placed Crawford on the 10-day injured list Friday, retroactive to Thursday, due to left wrist inflammation.

Crawford missed four consecutive games in July due to a wrist injury. While he played in the Mariners' previous series against the Rangers and Dodgers this past week, it looks like Crawford's wrist issue is severe enough for him to go on the injured list. A minimum stint on the IL would have the veteran shortstop back with the Mariners on Aug. 9, but the team will have a better sense of his recovery timeline once he's cleared to resume baseball activities. Leo Rivas was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding move.