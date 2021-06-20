Crawford went 1-for-5 with a grand slam and an additional run in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Rays.

Crawford provided the most productive hit of the contest, launching a second-inning grand slam that gave Seattle a short-lived three-run lead. He also scored the winning run in the 10th after beginning the frame as the inherited runner at second base. The shortstop extended his hit streak to seven games, during which he is slashing .387/.387/.645 with two homers and seven RBI.