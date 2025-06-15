Crawford went 1-for-3 with a grand slam and a walk in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Guardians.

Crawford dominated this three-game set versus Cleveland, going 7-for-11 with two extra-base hits and three walks. The shortstop had the biggest hit of Sunday's contest when he went deep for a second-inning grand slam that gave the Mariners a 5-0 lead at the time. Crawford is now batting .296 with an .824 OPS, six homers, 29 RBI, 30 runs scored, 10 doubles and four stolen bases over 68 games. He's hit well since late May, so he's in little danger of losing the leadoff spot any time soon.