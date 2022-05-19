site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Not in Thursday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Crawford isn't starting Thursday against the Red Sox, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Crawford will get a chance to reset after he went 1-for-12 with a strikeout over the last three games. Dylan Moore will start at shortstop and bat eighth.
