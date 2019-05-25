Crawford went 2-for-3 with a double and two walks in a loss to the Athletics on Friday.

Crawford continues to acquit himself well at the big-league level, as he's now hit safely in seven of the last eight contests. The 24-year-old is hitting a solid .271 with five extra-base hits (four doubles, one home run), three RBI, four walks and six runs, and he's set to keep a hold of the everyday shortstop job for the foreseeable future.