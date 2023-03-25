Crawford is out of the lineup Friday after fouling a ball off his foot, SShannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.
Crawford was schedule to hit at the top of the lineup and play shortstop, but the infielder was scratched as a precaution. The 28-year-old is considered day-to-day, and he should be ready to go in a week for the regular season.
More News
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Scratched from starting lineup•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Five innings at short Monday•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Back at shortstop Monday•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Playing in MiLB game Saturday•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Likely to return Monday•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Aims for shortstop Sunday or Monday•