Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Out of lineup versus left-hander
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crawford is not in the lineup for Friday's game in Atlanta.
It's a rare day off for the left-handed-hitting Crawford, who will begin the contest on the bench as Atlanta sends southpaw Chris Sale to the bump. Leo Rivas will cover shortstop and bat eighth.
