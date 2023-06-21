Crawford (shoulder) is not in the starting lineup versus the Yankees on Wednesday, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

Crawford left Tuesday's game versus the Yankees with a right shoulder contusion, and while X-rays did return negative, the veteran shortstop will miss at least one more game with the injury. Jose Caballero is leading off and playing shortstop while Crawford sits, and Kolten Wong will get the start at second base while hitting ninth.