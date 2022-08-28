Crawford's absence from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians is the result of a pectoral injury, Jen Mueller of Root Sports Northwest reports.

According to Mueller, Crawford said the injury first started bothering him in Saturday's 4-3 loss, and the 27-year-old is scheduled to undergo further imaging Monday, when the Mariners have an off day before heading to Detroit for Tuesday's series opener with the Tigers. Dylan Moore will draw the start Sunday at shortstop in place of Crawford, who can be viewed as day-to-day until the results of his upcoming tests are made available.