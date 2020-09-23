Crawford went 2-for-4 with a run in a loss to the Astros on Tuesday.

Crawford was one of the few productive hitters for the Mariners, as he was able to reach safely for the third time in the last four games. The brief stretch represents a rare taste of success at the plate in September for the shortstop, who's still slashing just .176/.271/.255 across the 59 plate appearances he's logged during the month. One bright spot is that Crawford has at least shown a penchant for timely hitting in that span, as he's managed to parlay his nine hits into 10 RBI.