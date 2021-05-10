Crawford went 2-for-5 with a run in a loss to the Rangers on Sunday.

Operating out of the leadoff spot for the first time all season, Crawford continued to wield a hot bat following a brief slump. The shortstop had just slugged his first home run two games ago as part of a 3-for-3 night that kicked off his current three-game hitting streak, and Sunday's multi-hit effort was his fourth in the last nine games overall.