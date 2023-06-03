Crawford suffered a knee injury in the eighth inning of Saturday's loss to the Rangers but he plans to play against Texas on Sunday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Crawford suffered the knee injury while making a dive into second base and colliding with Leody Taveras. While Crawford was able to stay in the game, it was clear the shortstop was dealing with soreness. If the pain doesn't subside he may sit out a game, but for now Crawford is likely to be in the lineup for Sunday's finale against the Rangers.