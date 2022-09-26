Crawford went 1-for-4 with a two-run single, two walks and a run in a loss to the Royals on Sunday.

Crawford made plenty of noise out of the top of the order in the wild defeat, hitting safely for the third straight game since returning from a one-game absence due to some lower-body injuries. He has eight total bases and three RBI over that span while replacing the sidelined Julio Rodriguez (back) in the leadoff spot, where the veteran shortstop figures to remain for the balance of the regular season.