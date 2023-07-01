Crawford went 1-for-3 with a two-run single and two walks in a loss to the Rays on Friday.

Crawford's two-run knock in the second inning brought home Jarred Kelenic and Cal Raleigh with what would turn out to be the Mariners' last two runs of the night. The 28-year-old finished June in a funk despite his production against the Rays -- Crawford hit just .163 (7-for-54) over the final 12 games of the month -- but he did also slug half of his six home runs on the season during that span while producing a solid .333 on-base percentage thanks to 11 walks.