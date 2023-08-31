Crawford went 1-for-4 with a two-run single and a stolen base in a win over the Athletics on Wednesday.

Crawford plated the tying and go-ahead runs with his timely seventh-inning single, sealing the comeback victory for Seattle. Crawford's steal was only his second of the season, and the veteran shortstop has now cobbled together an impressive .294 average -- including a .455 figure with men on base -- and .984 OPS over the nine games he's played since returning from a stint on the 7-day injured list due to a concussion.