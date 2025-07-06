Crawford went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Pirates.

Crawford pushed his hitting streak up to seven games and has now registered at least one hit in eight of his last nine. The 30-year-old shortstop continues to offer the Mariners some stability at the leadoff spot while Victor Robles (shoulder) sits on the injured list. Crawford hasn't supplied much in the way of power -- he's slugging just .383 over his last 58 outings -- but he's batting .287 with 19 RBI, 23 runs scored, 32 walks and four stolen bases across his last 267 plate appearances.