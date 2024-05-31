Crawford went 0-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base in a loss to the Astros on Thursday.

The veteran shortstop was one of only two Mariners to reach safely multiple times on an extremely quiet night for the team's bats. Crawford also got on the board with his first steal of the campaign and has reached safely in eight of his first 11 games since his IL return, but he still carries a paltry .208/.301/.328 slash line across 143 plate appearances for the season.