Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Recovering from injection for wrist

Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said July 31 that Crawford is expected to be "a couple weeks down" after requiring an injection to relieve inflammation in his left wrist, MLB.com reports.

Crawford was expected to rest for 3-to-5 days following the injection, so he may have already started up the process of ramping back up. The veteran infielder is eligible to return from the injured list Sunday, but he looks like he'll need more time to complete a full range of baseball activities before the Mariners bring him back from the shelf. Brendan Donovan returned from the IL on Tuesday and has settled in as the Mariners' primary third baseman, so Crawford could be headed for a utility role once he's activated.