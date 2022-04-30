Crawford went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs in a loss to the Marlins on Friday.
Crawford recorded his ninth extra-base hit with his leadoff double in the ninth and extended his hitting streak to eight games in the process. The veteran shortstop is on pace to put up career-best numbers based on his torrid start, as he's sporting a .352/.447/.577 slash line over his first 85 plate appearances.
